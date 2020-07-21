7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Navient (NYSE: NAV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees Q2 sales at roughly $515 million and expects comparable store sales growth of roughly 40%.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported sales are up roughly 15% compared to last year since stores reopened. The company also said that through July 18th, online sales growth was roughly 185% compared to the prior year.
Losers
- Capital One (NYSE: COF) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, but reported Q2 net loss of $(326 million), compared to a net loss of $(255 million) in the prior year.
