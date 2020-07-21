Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Navient (NYSE: NAV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees Q2 sales at roughly $515 million and expects comparable store sales growth of roughly 40%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported sales are up roughly 15% compared to last year since stores reopened. The company also said that through July 18th, online sales growth was roughly 185% compared to the prior year.

Losers

  • Capital One (NYSE: COF) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, but reported Q2 net loss of $(326 million), compared to a net loss of $(255 million) in the prior year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

