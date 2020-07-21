Market Overview

Debt Overview Of Hibbett Sports

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 2:10pm   Comments
Shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) moved higher by 84.28% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Hibbett Sports has.

Hibbett Sports's Debt

Based on Hibbett Sports’s financial statement as of June 8, 2020, long-term debt is at $1.99 million and current debt is at $50.88 million, amounting to $52.87 million in total debt. Adjusted for $106.20 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $-53.34 million.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Hibbett Sports’s $738.57 million in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.07. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

