Why Qualigen Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2020 2:14pm   Comments
Why Qualigen Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares were trading higher on Tuesday.

The shares of several health care companies have been trading higher as multiple vaccine companies issue data on the status of their ongoing trials on Monday.

Qualigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using nanoparticle coating technology.

Qualigen Therapeutics shares were trading up 16.94% at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.75 and low of $3.71.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care General

