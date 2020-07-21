Why Qualigen Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares were trading higher on Tuesday.

The shares of several health care companies have been trading higher as multiple vaccine companies issue data on the status of their ongoing trials on Monday.

Qualigen Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using nanoparticle coating technology.

Qualigen Therapeutics shares were trading up 16.94% at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.75 and low of $3.71.