Jacob Wohl Hired By Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Daily Mail Reports

Right-wing prankster and disgraced former teenage hedge fund manager Jacob Wohl is back in the news Tuesday, this time for his alleged ties to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was the girlfriend of high-powered financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and a new report from the Daily Mail says Maxwell paid Wohl $25,000 to smear the reputation of Epstein’s victims and stall the sex trafficking investigation against her.

Paralegal Says Wohl Hired 'To Discredit' Victims: Wohl, who was banned from Twitter in 2019 for spreading disinformation related to the 2020 presidential election, reportedly told Maryland paralegal Kristin Spealman that Maxwell hired Wohl and his colleague Jack Burkman via her company Granite Reality to dig up dirt on Maxwell’s alleged underage sex trafficking victims.

Wohl also reportedly pushed for the firing of New York Attorney General Geoffey Berman, who was in charge of the Maxwell investigation.

“That’s their job now, to discredit these victims. Hopefully so that the charges go away or [Maxwell] wins,” Spealman told the Daily Mail.

Spealman said Wohl and Burkman had previously contacted her to participate in schemes to defame Sen. Ted Cruz and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement, Wohl said Maxwell has a right to representation.

“Every person, even those accused of the most odious of crimes, deserves representation and possesses the right to engage lobbyists to petition the government on their behalf,” Wohl said. “Otherwise, we cannot comment on client matters.”

Wohl’s Background: Given Wohl’s background, some skeptics on Twitter questioned the legitimacy of the documents included in the Daily Mail story and speculated that Wohl himself could be behind the story.

Wohl, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has been retweeted by the president on multiple occasions, has a rocky past as a money manager.

Wohl and his former company were the target of a cease-and-desist order by the Arizona Corporation Commission in 2016 accusing Wohl of violating the Securities Act by selling unregistered securities.

Wohl also received a lifetime ban from the National Futures Association after the agency ruled that Wohl and his hedge fund NeX Capital Management used promotional materials that were “unbalanced in their presentation of profit potential and risk of loss.”

Earlier this month, a judge denied bail for Maxwell and set a tentative trial date of July 12, 2021.

Benzinga’s Take: At this point, it’s extremely difficult to take anything Jacob Wohl does, says or has any ties to seriously. But given the number of high-profile associates Epstein had in the worlds of finance, politics and Hollywood, investors should keep an eye on how the Maxwell trial plays out to see if anyone else is implicated.

