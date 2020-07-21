56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) shares jumped 263.5% to $6.18 after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company.

Losers

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares dipped 29.5% to $0.6123 after the company reported pricing of $21.6 million underwritten public offering.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares declined 21.8% to $2.8301 after jumping 47% on Monday.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 18.4% to $45.19 after the company announced negative top-line results from its 298 patient Phase 3 CLARITY study, which combined two identical, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. The company said the study did not meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 18.3% to $10.00.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) shares dropped 17.3% to $5.01 after declining 13% on Monday.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 15% to $3.59 after climbing 39% on Monday.

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 15% to $9.82 after the company reported a proposed $40 million common stock offering. Cytosorbents announced preliminary second-quarter revenues of $9.8 million, a 61% year-over-year increase.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) dropped 14.2% to $5.15.

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 14% to $0.4645. Just Energy shares jumped 52% on Monday after the company received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which grants a stay of proceedings for the company's recapitalization plan.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares dipped 13.2% to $10.15. The company last week announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai to develop a universal flu vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) dropped 12.5% to $2.065 after declining 16% on Monday.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) 11.8% to $14.11 after the company reported a proposed offering of $350 million of shares of common stock.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 11.3% to $17.03 after the company reported a secondary public offering of 6.8 million Class B shares represented by ADS's.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell 11% to $21.28 after the company reported a common stock offering of $100 million.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 10.6% to $5.32. On Monday, IMV appointed Michael P. Bailey to its Board of Directors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 9.9% to $2.38 after climbing 19% on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a private placement of up to $20 million.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 8.5% to $2.67 after dropping over 20% on Monday.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 7.5% to $0.2110 after declining 8% on Monday. Castor Maritime reported closing of $17.3 million registered direct offering last week.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) fell 6.4% to $3.07 after the company said its phase 1 studies of PRS-343 have been placed on partial clinical hold by the FDA.