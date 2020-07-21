Market Overview

Why Sporting Good Retail Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 9:24am   Comments
Shares of several sporting good retail stocks such as Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) and Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) are trading higher after a large sporting good company, Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) said it expects second-quarter sales to increase 70% from 2019.

Total comparable store sales for the quarter are forecasted to increase in excess of 70% versus the prior year. The brick and mortar comparable store sales are expected to increase by approximately 60% while digital comparable sales are forecasted to increase by approximately 200%, said in Hibbett's company press release.

See Also: Hibbett Sports Spikes 20% On Q2 Sales Forecast

Foot Locker's stock was trading up 6.68% at $29.39 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $47.86 and a 52-week low of $17.46.

Callaway Golf was trading up 7.46% at $19.44 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $22.33 and a 52-week low of $4.75.

Dicks Sporting Goods was trading up 4.12% at $42.25 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $49.80 and a 52-week low of $13.46.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Retail Sales Sports General

