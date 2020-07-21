45 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 97.9% to $20.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2.
- Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 94% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European pharmaceutical company.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 77.6% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to combine with ARIIX and 4 additional e-commerce/direct selling companies.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares rose 39.4% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Monday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) rose 31.2% to $0.5898 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Monday.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 27.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 34% on Monday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 27.1% to $1.97 in pre-market trading after jumping over 91% in the previous session. Last Thursday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a research collaboration to develop precision medicine techniques for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
- BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) rose 26% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after Carnival reinitiated its installation program of the company's Revolution Series Digesters onboard its ships.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares rose 24.8% to $28.06 in pre-market trading issued strong sales update for the second quarter. The company said Q2 comparable store sales are expected to increase in excess of 70%, while 1H comparable store sales are projected to increase by roughly 20%.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 20% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Monday. The stock also rose almost 100% last week.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 17.1% to $5.81 in pre-market trading after surging over 13% on Monday.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares rose 15.8% to $3.88 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals said its Caldolor demonstrated a significant reduction of opioid use in orthopedic trauma patients.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) rose 15% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining over 32% on Monday. Oragenics discontinued its AG013 oral mucositis development program earlier this month and planned to use available cash to continue the development of its TerraCoV2 coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 14.4% to $5.65 in pre-market trading. OPKO Health's BioReference Laboratories has been awarded Commercial Surge Capacity Testing for coronavirus Emergency Response contract by the CDC.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 14% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 13.5% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Monday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 11.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading following a 16% surge in the prior session.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 10.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing about 18% on Monday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 9.1% to $3.95 in pre-market trading after Hibbett Sports issued upbeat comparable store sales guidance.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 8.8% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Monday.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) rose 7.8% to $12.40 in pre-market trading. Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that Topgolf is in talks to go public via Churchill Capital.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 7.6% to $13.80 in pre-market trading. Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $22 price target.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 7.6% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 9.5% to $0.75 in pre-market trading. Bionano shares climbed 11% on Monday after the company highlighted publication from International Consortium using the company’s imaging in genetic disease patients.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) rose 8.7% to $41.78 in pre-market trading. Nikola shares dipped 21% on Monday after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 6.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after climbing about 22% on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, earlier this month, filed IND for international Phase 1b/2b COVID-19 clinical program with TSC.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 6.7% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after CICC upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. NIO shares climbed 16% on Monday after peer Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng raised $500 million ahead of a reported IPO.
- IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) rose 5.3% to $132.98 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.3% to $145.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to present its coronavirus vaccine candidate progress at the 2nd ISV Virtual Congress.
- Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 3.7% to $107.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 22.8% to $0.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $21.6 million underwritten public offering.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 18.4% to $0.4405 in pre-market trading. Just Energy shares jumped 52% on Monday after the company received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which grants a stay of proceedings for the company's recapitalization plan.
- Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) fell 13.1% to $10.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed $40 million common stock offering.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 12.4% to $48.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Phase 3 CLARITY study evaluating Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) fell 11.3% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported a partial clinical hold on PRS-343.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) fell 9% to $10.00 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Cohen reported the launch of €375 million PriDe III funds.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 8.4% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. DPW Holdings shares jumped 44% on Monday after the company released a product line of electric vehicle charges.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 8% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 7.5% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after dropping over 20% on Monday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 7.2% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals, last week, reported a private placement of up to $20 million.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) fell 7% to $22.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of $100 million.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) fell 5.7% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to reduce headcount and close stores.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 5.2% to $0.2162 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday. Castor Maritime reported closing of $17.3 million registered direct offering last week.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 5% to $1.17 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies shares surged 45% on Monday after the company said it expects to deliver 250,000 units in FY20.
- Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPCH) 4.8% to $15.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of $350 million of shares of common stock.
