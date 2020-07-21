77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 91.4% to close at $1.55 on Monday after jumping 27% in the previous session. Last Thursday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a research collaboration to develop precision medicine techniques for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) shares jumped 72.3% to close at $13.16 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $13.10 per share.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 63.9% to close at $6.41 after the company’s stock climbed almost 100% last week.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares climbed 63.4% to close at $10.41 on Monday after guidance from the FDA cleared the way for two clinical studies in 2021 and will help the company with development of an investigational new drug application.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares surged 52.5% to close at $0.54 after the company received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which grants a stay of proceedings for the company's recapitalization plan.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) gained 47.2% to close at $3.62 after climbing 25% on Friday.
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 44.7% to close at $1.23 after the company said it expects delivery of 250,000 units in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 44.2% to close at $2.97 after the company reported it has released a product line of electric vehicle charges.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) surged 39.2% to close at $4.19.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 34.1% to close at $1.09 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) surged 28.5% to close at $5.66.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 27.6% to close at $3.88.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) surged 26.3% to close at $14.08. INmune Bio reported a proposed public offering of common stock last week.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) gained 25.2% to close at $111.11.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) surged 23.8% to close at $2.97.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 22.3% to close at $9.33 amid strength in e-commerce and internet retail names.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) surged 21.8% to close at $3.07.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 21.7% to close at $2.72.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) rose 20.8% to close at $5.45.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 19.9% to close at $8.36 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 trial of Abivertinib in patients with Covid-19 who have moderate to severe pulmonary symptoms.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) climbed 19.5% to close at $3.43.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 18.9% to close at $2.64 after gaining over 9% on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals last week announced a private placement of up to $20 million.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) rose 18.5% to close at $5.95. IMV appointed Michael P. Bailey to its Board of Directors.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) climbed 18.4% to close at $6.30.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) gained 17.6% to close at $9.63. GlobalSCAPE and HelpSystems signed a merger agreement.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) shares surged 17.4% to close at $4.87.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares climbed 17.3% to close at $17.72 after peer Chinese fintech company, Ant Financial, filed for an IPO.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 17.3% to close at $5.55.
- Hall of Fame Village, LLC (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares gained 16.9% to close at $6.54.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) climbed 16.5% to close at $4.31.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA)gained 16.3% to close at $2.4650. Genocea Biosciences is expected to share data on its GEN-009 trial on July 30th.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 16.1% to close at $33.26. On July 16, Altimmune reported closing of $132 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants and full exercise of underwriters’ option.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 16% to close at $1.96 after gaining around 13% on Friday. Northern Dynasty last week announced closing of $35.3 million bought deal.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 16% to close at $2.54.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) climbed 15.9% to close at $5.10.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) surged 15.7% to close at $3.32.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 15.6% to close at $12.82 after peer Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng raised $500 million ahead of a reported IPO.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) gained 15.5% to close at $1.19 after climbing about 10% on Friday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) surged 15.3% to close at $3.62. Big 5 Sporting Goods issued preliminary Q2 guidance earlier this month.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 14.1% to close at $60.42 as the company disclosed that BXCL501 met the primary and secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase 3 trials.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 12.3% to close at $0.2554 following a report suggesting the company is evaluating an acquisition proposal at $1.20 per share.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 12.2% to close at $0.69.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares rose 12.2% to close at $0.4736. Forum Energy Technologies last week said it projects preliminary Q2 sales of $110 million to $115 million.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) climbed 11.5% to close at $3.68 after the company announced its app would be pre-installed on select Sony smart TVs in India.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares rose 10.9% to close at $2.45.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) climbed 10.8% to close at $0.6847 after climbing around 19% on Friday.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) climbed 10.5% to close at $27.04 after the company disclosed that it has granted BeiGene rights to develop and commercialize its clinical-stage inhibitors for Hepatitis B in China.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 10.3% to close at $2.67.
- Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE: RST) climbed 6% to close at $21.22 following Friday reports that the company hired an advisor to explore the sale of the company.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) rose 5.4% to close at $10.18 after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) for $10.38 per share.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) climbed 4.7% to close at $52.10 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 4.6% to close at $6.41 after the company reported up to $18.9m in funding from CARB-X to support acceleration of CF-370 program for treating pseudomonas aeruginosa infections towards clinical stage development.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) rose 4.3% to close at $11.50 after Bloomberg reported that Topgolf is in talks to go public via Churchill Capital Corp. II.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) gained 3.5% to close at $88.20. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech reported an agreement with the UK for 30 million doses of mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Losers
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares dropped 27.2% to close at $2.60 on Monday. The Bipartisan Panel raised questions about Treasury Departments’ decision to designate the company as critical to national security and lend it $700 million in coronavirus-relief fund.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares fell 24.2% to close at $0.1859 on Monday following an 11% decline on Friday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares dipped 24% to close at $4.31 on Monday. On Thursday, Genetic Technologies priced a 1.025 million ADS offering at $5 per ADS.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) declined 21.3% to close at $38.45 after the company disclosed a common stock offering.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 20.4% to close at $2.92 after declining around 13% on Friday. Boxlight’s website discussed collaboration with Samsung last week.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 19.7% to close at $2.00.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) fell 17.7% to close at $33.36 after reporting earnings for the first quarter.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 16.2% to close at $21.51. RumbleON shares surged over 139% on Friday after the company announced a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) dropped 15.7% to close at $2.36 after gaining 19% on Friday. On Friday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt responded to 'false rumors' on Twitter regarding new sales contracts.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) dropped 15.3% to close at $13.80.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 15.3% to close at $20.14 after the company reported the pricing of a $7 million common stock offering.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares fell 14.5% to close at $3.89.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 13.5% to close at $28.55. I-Mab, last week, reported authorization of up to $20 million buyback.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares declined 13.4% to close at $2.98. ROK Consulting disclosed a 6.78% stake in the company last week.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 12.8% to close at $2.19.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 12.8% to close at $82.68 after early results of AstraZeneca & Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine were released.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) declined 12.6% to close at $6.06.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.8% to close at $2.39 after a paper surfaced that allegedly showed Pfizer & BioNtech's vaccine candidate, BNT162b1, gives a stronger T-cell response than Moderna's vaccine candidate.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 10.5% to $2.4250.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 10.1% to close at $7.44. AC Immune last week announced it has advanced its phospho-tau Alzheimer's vaccine in its phase 1b/2a study.
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 8.6% to close at $1.59 after the company announced a $4.2 million common stock offering.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares fell 8% to close at $5.05. On Friday, PhaseBio announced it dosed the first patient in VANGUARD, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 7.2% to close at $9.47. Verona Pharma shares climbed 112% on Friday after the company announced it raised $200 million in a private placement at $4.50 per share.
