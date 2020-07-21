Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Multiple Alibaba Apps To Let Customers Order Starbucks Drinks In China
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2020 5:17am   Comments
Share:
Multiple Alibaba Apps To Let Customers Order Starbucks Drinks In China

Starbucks Corporation’s (NASDAQ: SBUX) customers in China will be able to order drinks on multiple platforms run by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), the latter announced Tuesday.  

What Happened

Alibaba said the service will be available by activating “Starbucks Now” on any of its four apps, including online shopping platform Taobao, local services app Koubei, mapping and information provider Amap, and payment application Alipay. 

Remarking on the joint initiative, Alibaba Group Vice President Toby Xu said, “Through this partnership, we will continue to support Starbucks in expanding its digital service offerings across China to meet ever-evolving customer preferences and create long-term value.”

Why It Matters

The coffee chain and the Chinese group have a partnership dating back to 2018, centered around integrating a virtual Starbucks store in each one of Alibaba’s platforms, which are accessible to over 500 million users. 

The extension of the service to these four apps will allow the reach of Starbucks to expand to one billion digital platform users of Alibaba, the Jack Ma co-founded group claimed.

Last month, Starbucks said that 99% of its Chinese stores were open for business, after shutting down earlier due to the COVID-19 crisis. 90% of the stores that were reopened had returned to operating at the pre-pandemic levels, the Seattle-based company suggested.

Price Action 

Starbucks shares traded 0.1% higher at $75.06 in the pre-market session Tuesday. Alibaba shares were up 4.1% at $265.21.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + BABA)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says He Has No Secret Pact With Trump Administration
Why Wells Fargo Is Bullish On Starbucks Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2020
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch: SNAP, TSLA, JAZZ, BTAI, SBUX
Chinese Electric Vehicles Maker Xpeng Raises $500M After Reports Of US IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AliPay Amap China Koubei TaobaoNews Retail Sales Global Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com