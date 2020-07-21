Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Breaks Record For Single-Day Jump In Net Worth: Bloomberg Index
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 21, 2020 1:59am   Comments
Share:
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Breaks Record For Single-Day Jump In Net Worth: Bloomberg Index

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his wealth on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

What Happened

This is the largest single-day gain in the net worth of an individual recorded by the index since it was created in 2012, Bloomberg noted.

Amazon’s shares rose nearly 8% on Monday to close at $3,196.84, the highest single-day gain since December 2018.

The e-commerce company's shares surged after a Goldman Sachs analyst upgraded the price target at the stock to $3,800 per share. Online shopping is also seeing positive trends, according to Bloomberg.

The 56-year old’s reported net worth of $189 billion is now more than companies like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD).

The Amazon founder's former wife Mackenzie Bezos also saw a rise of $4.6 billion in her net worth on the day, making her the 13th richest individual in the world.

Why It Matters

Bezos, the world's richest person, has added over $74 billion to his fortune this year alone, as the demand for Amazon products and services saw a significant increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surge in business for Amazon is accompanied by criticism and regulatory scrutiny over an alleged lack of protection provided to at-risk workers during the outbreak.

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Secretary of Defense on Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Amazon Self-Driving Subsidiary Aurora Starts Testing Fleet In Texas
Transportation Stocks Will Likely Be In Focus This Week As Several Report Earnings
3 ETFs For This Week's Slew Of Earnings Reports
Pilots Blame Atlas Air, FAA For 2019 Freighter Crash
Why E-Commerce Is The No. 1 Stay-At-Home Theme
4 Reasons Why Morgan Stanley Is Raising Amazon's Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Bloomberg Billionaires Index Jeff Bezos Mackenzie BezosNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com