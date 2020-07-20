Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Self-Driving Subsidiary Aurora Starts Testing Fleet In Texas
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 11:36pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Self-Driving Subsidiary Aurora Starts Testing Fleet In Texas

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed self-driving startup Aurora Innovation announced Monday it was expanding testing and development in Texas using a “small fleet of vehicles.”

What Happened

The test fleet, comprising of Pacificas and class 8 trucks, will be equipped with Aurora’s FirstLight Lidar and take to the highways near the Dallas-Forth Worth area in the “next few weeks.” The company justified the location, saying, more than a tenth of all long-haul truck drivers in the United States drive in Texas.

The startup, led by Chris Urmson, former lead engineer at Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary Waymo, intends to carry out the tests along the state’s key logistics delivery corridors.

Aurora has already been testing its self-driving technology in San Francisco Bay Area and Pittsburgh.

Why It Matters

Most of the technology that the self-drive auto company uses is kept secret, but it has acquired a LIDAR sensor maker and also debuted a similar self-developed technology as well, the Verge reported.

In February,  Aurora raised $530 million from Amazon, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW), and Sequoia Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to nearly $2.5 billion.

Texas has previously attracted a host of companies for autonomous vehicle testing, including Ford Motor Company, (NYSE: F), Uber Technologies Inc, (NYSE: UBER), and Waymo, the Verge noted.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

TikTok Ban Speculation Is Good News For Facebook, Google
YouTube Is A Growing Revenue Driver For Alphabet, BofA Says
Transportation Stocks Will Likely Be In Focus This Week As Several Report Earnings
Google Adds New Features Aimed At Remote Workers To Gmail For Business
Microsoft, Amazon, Google Sued For Alleged Privacy Violation In Use Of IBM Facial Recognition Database
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Following Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccine Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aurora self-driving Sequoia The Verge WaymoNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com