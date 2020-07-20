Apple Device Management Software Maker Jamf Raises IPO Hopes To $368M

Jamf Holding Corp. has increased the expected price range for its initial public offering, it said in a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

What Happened

The Minneapolis-based company makes software for enterprises to set up, manage, and secure their Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Jamf said it now expects to price its IPO, slated to happen later this week, in the range of $21 to $23.

The company is offering 13.5 million shares, and existing stakeholders are offering another 2.5 million shares, meaning it could raise anywhere between $336 million and $368 million at the current pricing.

Jamf, at the time of announcing the launch of the IPO last week, said it was expecting to price its IPO between $17 and $19.

Underwriters for the IPO, which include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS), and subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), will still have a greenshoe option to purchase 2.4 million additional shares within 30 days of the offering.

Why It Matters

The new IPO range values Jamf between $2.44 billion and $2.68 billion.

Majority stakeholder Vista Equity Partners will own 77% of the company's outstanding common stock at the end of the offering, and 74.9% if the underwriters exercise the overallotment option.

Private funds Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger Global Management have expressed interest in purchasing about $50 million worth of shares each, at the IPO price, Jamf said.

In a previous filing with the SEC, the company said it had about 40,000 clients as of June, including International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), and Apple itself.