Hibbett Sports Spikes 20% On Q2 Sales Forecast
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 5:47pm   Comments
Hibbett Sports Spikes 20% On Q2 Sales Forecast

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares were trading higher on Monday after the company announced second-quarter comparable-store sales are forecasted to increase in excess of 70%. In the first half of 2020, comparable store sales are expected to increase by roughly 20%.

Hibbett Sports is a U.S.-based company that is mainly engaged in the retail of sports goods. The company operates small to midsize stores and focuses its business in the South, Southwest, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest areas of the country. It offers a broad range of sporting goods, including apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment needed for team sports.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) are trading higher in sympathy.

Hibbett Sports shares were trading up 21.46% at $27.31 in Monday’s after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $30.98 and a 52-week low of $7.33.

Photo by Thomson200 via Wikimedia.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Guidance Retail Sales After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

