14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will present its coronavirus vaccine candidate progress at the 2nd ISV Virtual Congress.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $22 price target.
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q2 comparable store sales are forecasted to increase in excess of 70%. 1H comparable store sales are expected to increase by roughly 20%.
- Shares of sporting goods companies Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) are trading higher after Hibbett Sports issued upbeat Q2 and 1H comparable store sales guidance.
Losers
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a partial clinical hold on PRS-343.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of $100 million.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed $40 million common stock offering.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported its Phase 3 CLARITY study evaluating Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of $350 million of shares of common stock.
