14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 5:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will present its coronavirus vaccine candidate progress at the 2nd ISV Virtual Congress.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares are trading higher after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $22 price target.
  • Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares are trading higher after the company announced Q2 comparable store sales are forecasted to increase in excess of 70%. 1H comparable store sales are expected to increase by roughly 20%.
  • Shares of sporting goods companies Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) are trading higher after Hibbett Sports issued upbeat Q2 and 1H comparable store sales guidance.

Losers

  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a partial clinical hold on PRS-343.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering of $100 million.
  • CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed $40 million common stock offering.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares are trading lower after the company reported its Phase 3 CLARITY study evaluating Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of $350 million of shares of common stock.

