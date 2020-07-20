Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares are trading higher amid a spike in protective apparel names after Trump tweeted a picture that included him wearing a protective face mask.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Alpha Pro Tech is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the United States.

Alpha Pro Tech's stock was trading up 8.90% at $22.40 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $41.59 and a 52-week low of $3.20.