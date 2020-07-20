Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2020 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alpha Pro Tech's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares are trading higher amid a spike in protective apparel names after Trump tweeted a picture that included him wearing a protective face mask.

Alpha Pro Tech is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing, and marketing of disposable protective apparel, building supply, and infection control products principally in the United States.

Alpha Pro Tech's stock was trading up 8.90% at $22.40 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $41.59 and a 52-week low of $3.20.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APT)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
75 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com