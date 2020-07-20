58 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 159% to $16.50 after guidance from the FDA cleared the way for two clinical studies in 2021 and will help the company with development of an investigational new drug application.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares surged 129.1% to $4.72 after the company reported it has released a product line of electric vehicle charges.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares jumped 87.7% to $0.6649 after the company received an interim order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice which grants a stay of proceedings for the company's recapitalization plan.
- Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) gained 69% to $12.92 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $13.10 per share.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares surged 47% to $3.253.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares climbed 37.7% to $5.38 after the company’s stock climbed almost 100% last week.
- Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BRQS) climbed 37.7% to $1.17 after the company said it expects delivery of 250,000 units in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares gained 33.8% to $0.5650. Forum Energy Technologies last week said it projects preliminary Q2 sales of $110 million to $115 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) gained 28% to $2.86.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 27.2% to $3.813.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 27.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% in the previous session. On Thursday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a research collaboration to develop precision medicine techniques for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 25% to $2.74.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) surged 23% to $3.755.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 21.4% to $0.9881 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 20.7% to $2.68 after gaining over 9% on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals last week announced a private placement of up to $20 million.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 20.6% to $106.98.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) jumped 20.4% to $63.79 as the company disclosed that BXCL501 met the primary and secondary endpoints in two pivotal Phase 3 trials.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) rose 20% to $1.2350 after climbing about 10% on Friday.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 19.2% to $6.34.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) surged 18.4% to $5.60.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 18.3% to $2.9095 after climbing 25% on Friday.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 17% to $5.88. IMV appointed Michael P. Bailey to its Board of Directors.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) surged 16.8% to $8.14 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 trial of Abivertinib in patients with Covid-19 who have moderate to severe pulmonary symptoms.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares gained 16.7% to $0.2654 following a report suggesting the company is evaluating an acquisition proposal at $1.20 per share.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) rose 16.6% to $9.55. GlobalSCAPE and HelpSystems signed a merger agreement.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 16.5% to $3.88 after the company reported preclinical results from initial efficacy study exploring combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor with interleukins 18 and 12.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 15% to $0.7069.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares gained 15% to $17.37 after peer Chinese fintech company, Ant Financial, filed for an IPO.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 12.8% to $2.73.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) surged 12.2% to $6.88 after the company reported up to $18.9m in funding from CARB-X to support acceleration of CF-370 program for treating pseudomonas aeruginosa infections towards clinical stage development.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 11% to $0.6859 after climbing around 19% on Friday.
- Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 11% to $5.90 after Alibaba announced the IPO of its Ant Financial group. UP Fintech is a peer financial services company to Ant Financial in China.
- Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE: RST) gained 10% to $22.00 following Friday reports that the company hired an advisor to explore the sale of the company.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) gained 8.5% to $26.57 after the company disclosed that it has granted BeiGene rights to develop and commercialize its clinical-stage inhibitors for Hepatitis B in China.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 7.1% to $1.81 after gaining around 13% on Friday. Northern Dynasty last week announced closing of $35.3 million bought deal.
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) climbed 6.5% to $3.50 after the company said its Caldolor demonstrated a significant reduction of opioid use in orthopedic trauma patients.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) rose 5.5% to $11.61 after Bloomberg reported that Topgolf is in talks to go public via Churchill Capital Corp. II.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 5.3% to $8.73 after the company reported results from an independent SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection study conducted in Spain.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) rose 5.3% to $10.16 after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) for $10.38 per share.
- Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) gained 5.1% to $52.29 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 5% to $3.46 after the company announced its app would be pre-installed on select Sony smart TVs in India.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 4.8% to $89.21. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech reported an agreement with the UK for 30 million doses of mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Losers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares tumbled 26.8% to $4.15. On Thursday, Genetic Technologies priced a 1.025 million ADS offering at $5 per ADS.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares dropped 23.7% to $0.1871 following an 11% decline on Friday.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 19.3% to $39.43 after the company disclosed a common stock offering.
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) fell 19% to $1.41 after the company announced a $4.2 million common stock offering.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) dropped 16% to $34.03 after reporting earnings for the first quarter.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 15.2% to $2.3750 after gaining 19% on Friday. On Friday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt responded to 'false rumors' on Twitter regarding new sales contracts.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) fell 13.4% to $14.11.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 12.8% to $8.89. Verona Pharma shares climbed 112% on Friday after the company announced it raised $200 million in a private placement at $4.50 per share.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 12% to $2.21.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) declined 11.5% to $6.13
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 11.2% to $3.26 after declining around 13% on Friday. Boxlight’s website discussed collaboration with Samsung last week.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares declined 10.6% to $4.9099. On Friday, PhaseBio announced it dosed the first patient in VANGUARD, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) dropped 10.5% to $2.4250.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 10.3% to $85.11 after a paper surfaced that allegedly showed Pfizer & BioNtech's vaccine candidate, BNT162b1, gives a stronger T-cell response than Moderna's vaccine candidate.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dropped 9.4% to $7.50. AC Immune last week announced it has advanced its phospho-tau Alzheimer's vaccine in its phase 1b/2a study.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 7.7% to $23.69. RumbleON shares surged over 139% on Friday after the company announced a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.
