Career Tracks: Tom Hanks Recognized As American Maritime Hero

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) has named Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks the recipient of the American Maritime Hero Award.

The award recognizes individuals or groups of individuals who have added to the rich heritage of the United States as a maritime nation through their professional contributions, courage, outstanding achievements or noble qualities. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and World War II merchant mariners were named the AMP's first American Maritime Heroes last year.

The AMP said Hanks has drawn attention to the bravery of maritime heroes by starring in the film "Captain Phillips," narrating the documentary short "Boatlift — An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience," and writing the screenplay and starring in the movie "Greyhound."

"Greyhound," released on AppleTV+ on July 10, tells the story of Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause. Hanks portrays Krause on his first command mission, leading a convoy of 37 merchant marine ships across the chaotic North Atlantic while pursued by a squadron of German U-boats.

"Tom Hanks' work throughout his career reflects a deep respect for those who serve," said AMP President Mike Roberts. "This includes American mariners responding to the 9/11 attacks in New York, dealing with piracy off the coast of Somalia and keeping our allies supplied during World War II."

The AMP said it is "the voice of the U.S. domestic maritime industry, a pillar of our nation's economic, national and homeland security. More than 40,000 American vessels built in American shipyards, crewed by American mariners and owned by American companies operate in our waters 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and this commerce sustains nearly 650,000 American jobs, $41.6 billion in labor compensation and more than $154.8 billion in annual economic output."

Angela Hwang joins the UPS board. (Photo: UPS)

UPS

Angela Hwang, president of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), has been appointed to the UPS board of directors.

Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 80% of Pfizer's revenues and Hwang leads more than 26,000 global employees and has responsibility for bringing over 600 innovative medicines and products to patients around the world.

"The UPS board engaged in a thorough search and evaluation to find the right candidate for this role," said UPS Executive Chairman of the Board David Abney. "Angela's expertise in the health care sector will bring added talent to our board as we oversee the company's strategic growth efforts in this area."

Hwang is a 23-year veteran of Pfizer and has held numerous leadership roles within the company spanning strategy, product development, marketing, sales and general management.

The American Club

Shipowners Claims Bureau Inc. (SCB), managers of The American Club, has announced senior appointments to its management team in New York.

Dorothea Ioannou took on the role of deputy chief operating officer and Molly McCafferty will become senior vice president and director of claims for the Americas beginning Sept. 1.

Dorothea Ioannou is deputy COO. (Photo: SCB)

A lawyer by training, Ioannou has more than 22 years of experience in marine insurance. She joined SCB's Piraeus, New Jersey, office in 2005 as a claims specialist. She has served as the managers' chief commercial officer since 2018.

McCafferty, also a lawyer, most recently served as general counsel to a leading operator in the bulk trades. She sits on the Society of Maritime Arbitrators' board of governors and is a director of New York Maritime Inc.

The American Club is a member of the International Group of P&I Clubs, a collective that together provides protection and indemnity insurance for about 90% of global shipping.

South Carolina Ports

The South Carolina Ports Authority has been named one of the "Best Places to Work in South Carolina" for the second year.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, SC Biz News and Best Companies Group use employee survey responses to determine the rankings. Seventy-four companies were named to this year's list in South Carolina.

The SCPA, which employs 735 people, was recognized for its culture of excellence, empowerment and teamwork. Its new headquarters in Mount Pleasant features standing desks, wellness and fitness centers, a walking trail, and a cafe serving healthy, low-cost breakfast and lunch options. Port employees can take part in lunch-and-learn sessions, weekly visits from a rolling farmers market and free physicals, among other perks.

"The best people lead to the best outcomes. We have worked together through cooperation and collaboration to build this port up to where it is today," said SCPA President and CEO Jim Newsome. "None of our successes would be possible without our employees, who work so hard every day to move our organization forward. I have never been more excited about our future than I am today."

The ranked companies will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Aug. 21.

Volga-Dnepr Group

Russian air carrier Volga-Dnepr Group has restructured its board of directors.

Alexey Isaikin, chairman of the board, is the founder and co-owner of the Volga-Dnepr Group and has more than 40 years of experience in the aircraft and civil aviation industry.

Sergey Shklyanik, deputy chairman, also is a group co-owner with more than 40 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Tatiana Arslanova, deputy chairman, is the executive operating director of Volga-Dnepr and has held senior positions within the group for more than 15 years.

Ruben Vardanyan, independent director, is a Russian business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Giorgio Callegari, independent director, is a member of the boards of public insurance companies Ingosstrakh and Enel Russia and a former member of the boards of Alitalia and Aeroflot.

Ella Sytnik, independent director, is a partner at Ward Howell, specializing in organizational transformation and team development management.

Stanislav Tillich, independent director, is the former prime minister of Saxony.

"Facing the challenges that have led to fundamental changes and revision of the passenger and cargo services value from a biosecurity perspective, we have decided on the necessity for transformation. I am confident that a strong board of directors will help the executive team successfully transform and adapt business leaders to the COVID-reality environment," Isaikin said.

Click for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Kim Link-Wills.