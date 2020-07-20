36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) shares rose 210.5% to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Just Energy reported the receipt of interim order for recapitalization and board renewal.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 88.7% to $12.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to conduct two human Phase 2 trials in 2021 following guidance from the FDA.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) shares rose 57.1% to $0.6636 in pre-market trading. Forum Energy Technologies last week said it projects preliminary Q2 sales of $110 million to $115 million.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 42% to $5.55 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Friday.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 27.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after jumping 27% in the previous session. On Thursday, Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported a research collaboration to develop precision medicine techniques for coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 21.2% to $10.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from an independent SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection study conducted in Spain.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 18.5% to $2.63 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals last week announced a private placement of up to $20 million.
- Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) rose 15.5% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that Topgolf is in talks to go public via Churchill Capital Corp. II.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 15.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares rose 15.1% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 15% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after climbing around 19% on Friday.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) rose 15% to $41.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received the FDA Emergency Use authorization for COVID-19 antibody test.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 13.4% to $9.00 in pre-market trading. Vaccinex shares surged over 40% on Friday after Point72 Asset Management disclosed a 7.2% passive stake in the company.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 11.8% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 25% on Friday.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) rose 11.7% to $4.30 in pre-market trading.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 11.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 11.3% to $11.34 in pre-market trading.
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) rose 10.7% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after climbing about 10% on Friday.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 9.7% to $2.37 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 38% on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 9.7% to $3.06 in pre-market trading. XpresSpa Group reported a common stock offering of 10.5 million shares.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 8.9% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after declining more than 10% on Friday.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) rose 8.8% to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) for $10.38 per share.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 8.3% to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 7.4% to $0.8730 in pre-market trading following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) rose 6.5% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 13% on Friday. Northern Dynasty last week announced closing of $35.3 million bought deal.
- BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 6.5% to $90.79 in pre-market trading. Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech reported an agreement with the UK for 30 million doses of mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 6.4% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Friday. On Friday, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt responded to 'false rumors' on Twitter regarding new sales contracts.
Losers
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares fell 42% to $0.45 in pre-market trading after after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. KPS Capital Partners agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of the company, including equity of foreign subsidiaries.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 26.5% to $0.18 in pre-market trading following an 11% decline on Friday.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 15% to $21.82 in pre-market trading. RumbleON shares surged over 139% on Friday after the company announced a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 12.2% to $9.42 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences shares jumped over 19% on Friday following the release of positive preclinical data for its partnered coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares fell 12% to $43.01 in pre-market trading after the company filed a common stock offering.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) fell 10% to $9.20 in pre-market trading. Verona Pharma shares climbed 112% on Friday after the company announced it raised $200 million in a private placement at $4.50 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 9.5% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after declining around 13% on Friday. Boxlight’s website discussed a collaboration with Samsung last week.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NYSE: MFH) fell 8.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 6.9% to $1.77 in pre-market trading after surging over 80% on Friday. Salem Media Group reported last week that President Donald Trump appointed Salem Radio Network host Dr. Sebastian Gorka to the National Security Education Board.
