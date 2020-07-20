Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GlaxoSmithKline To Acquire 10% Stake In Germany's CureVac, Collaborate On 5 mRNA Vaccines
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Share:
GlaxoSmithKline To Acquire 10% Stake In Germany's CureVac, Collaborate On 5 mRNA Vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is acquiring a 10% stake in German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, it announced Monday (London time).

What Happened

The United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical giant said it is making an equity investment of $163.4 million, including an upfront cash payment of $130.7 million, in exchange for the stake.

The two companies will also collaborate "for the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of up to five mRNA-based vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting infectious disease pathogens," they said in a joint statement.

GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac aren't collaborating on the latter's mRNA vaccine for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and another vaccine for rabies. CureVac started the clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in June, as reported by Bloomberg at the time.

"Through the application of mRNA technology, including [self-amplifying mRNA], we hope to be able to develop and scale up advanced vaccines and therapies to treat and prevent infectious diseases quicker than ever before," GlaxoSmithKline President for Global Vaccines Roger Connor said.

Price Action

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed 0.8% higher at $41.82 in New York on Friday.

Photo credit: GlaxoSmithKline on Flickr.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK)

Notable Insider Buys: Bed Bath & Beyond, Poseida Therapeutics And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Kickstart Phase 3 Study On July 27, Immutep Awarded Antibody Patent
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Blueprint, Roche Ink $1.7B Cancer Drug Collaboration, INmune's Positive Alzheimer's Readout, Edwards, Abbott Settle Patent Lawsuits
Cramer Weighs In On Zoom Video, World Wrestling Entertainment And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Kickstarts Pharma Earnings, Relay Therapeutics IPO
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These July PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 CureVac vaccineNews Health Care Financing General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com