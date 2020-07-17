55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares surged 154% to $12.24 after the company announced it raised $200 million in a private placement at $4.50 per share.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares jumped 95% to $20.89 after the company reported a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.
- ALX Oncology Limited (NASDAQ: ALXO) gained 87% to $35.51 after the company priced its 8.5 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares climbed 36.7% to $12.29 following the release of positive preclinical data for its partnered coronavirus vaccine candidate. The company said linear-DNA forms of COVID-19 vaccine candidates being developed by partner Takis Biotech and manufactured by Applied DNAyielded strong antibody and T-cell responses even at very low doses, raising the potential of effective dosing empowering global utility.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) gained 31.3% to $0.85 after the company reported net income of $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
- Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) climbed 30.6% to $7.40 after Point72 Asset Management disclosed a 7.2% passive stake in the company in a Thursday filing.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 30.2% to $3.035. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt responded to 'false rumors' on Twitter regarding new sales contracts.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) gained 28% to $4.6329.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 27.4% to $3.185.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 26% to $2.9601. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares jumped 32% on Thursday after the company introduced Teacher's Corner, a brand new online space supporting professional learning for educators.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 25.7% to $2.4758 after jumping 35% on Thursday.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 24.6% to $0.6480 after the company said that the “first ever complete assembly of a human chromosome utilized its genome imaging technology to assemble the genome correctly and verify the accuracy.”
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) gained 24.4% to $6.01.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares surged 24.4% to $22.38. On Thursday, Daxor announced the initiation of a prospective randomized control trial to guide volume treatment in heart failure patients..
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) rose 22.3% to $2.6910. Barnes & Noble Education reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares rose 21.5% to $1.2999 after Armistice Capital reported a 19.99% active stake in the company.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 21% to $2.82 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 19.1% to $1.56 following a 10% surge on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) gained 19% to $11.29. Dynavax on Thursday reported collaboration with Mount Sinai to develop a universal flu vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 17.2% to $7.23.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 16.8% to $12.52. INmune Bio share dropped 18% on Thursday after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) climbed 16.6% to $9.89. Evolent Health disclosed that Molina Healthcare, Inc. and Passport Health Plan have entered into a definitive agreement for Molina to buy certain assets of Passport.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) gained 16.5% to $4.94.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 16% to $139.46 following a media report that the European Union is in discussion with several coronavirus vaccine companies to secure doses of a vaccine.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) shares gained 16% to $15.70.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares jumped 15% to $7.85.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) gained 15% to $2.60.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares surged 14.8% to $7.29.
- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) shares gained 14.3% to $18.29.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 14% to $1.2201 after the company won a $3.5 million US Army medical research acquisition contract for Dsuvia.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) gained 13% to $4.5527.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 12.9% to $10.85 after reporting Q2 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 12% to $6.64.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) rose 11.6% to $13.74. Crestwood Equity Partners declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 11.5% to $0.9365 after the company reported that its partner Sunovion Pharmaceutical Canada has received approval from the Health Canada to market its oral and intravenous formulations of XENLETA.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 10.9% to $1.85 after the company announced it will resell Polyrizon's future products for 'protection against COVID-19 spread and other biological threats.'
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 10.8% to $5.21 after the company disclosed that it has dosed the first patient in VANGUARD, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 9.1% to $26.81 due to continued vaccine optimism.
- MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: MGTX) gained 7% to $13.09 after the company issued a positive data update on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for retinitis pigmentosa..
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) surged 6.4% to $1.6599 after the company announced it will begin a pilot project for its prototype COVID-19 symptom detection mass screening solution.
Losers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares dipped 20.5% to $1.9403 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 revenue.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) declined 16.9% to $3.49. Boxlight shares jumped over 76% on Thursday after the company's website discussed a collaboration with Samsung.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) fell 15% to $4.50 after climbing 32.3% on Thursday. Itau Corpbanca is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 3, 2020.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) dropped 14.7% to $11.04 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $7 price target.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares declined 13.4% to $2.58.
- J.Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 11.6% to $0.7688. J. Jill shares jumped 38% on Thursday after the company announced the extension of a forbearance agreement with lenders.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 10% to $23.15 after the company priced its 7.3 million share common stock offering at $24 per share.
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 9.8% to $2.0466 after the company priced its 1.5 million share offering at $2 per share.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 9.7% to $0.4201 after rising 9% on Thursday.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares declined 7.9% to $5.72. On Thursday, SCYNEXIS reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares fell 7.6% to $13.65 after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 7.3% to $5.07.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) slipped 7.1% to $1.1150. BIO-Key International shares jumped over 50% on Thursday after California's North Orange County Community College District implemented the company's
- PortalGuard.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 6.7% to $492.07 after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. Netflix issued weak outlook for new subscriber additions and also named 20-year Netflix veteran Ted Sarandos to the role of co-CEO alongside co-founder Reed Hastings. Credit Suisse downgraded Netflix from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $550 to $525.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) fell 5% to $8.14. AC Immune shares jumped 19% on Thursday on Alzheimer's trial update from the company.
