Why Dynavax's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher on Friday amid strength in vaccine stocks for the session. The company on Thursday announced a collaboration with Mount Sinai to develop a universal flu vaccine candidate with CpG 1018 adjuvant.

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

Dynavax operates in the business segment the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology play a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. Signaling through these receptors is triggered by the binding of a variety of pathogen-associated molecules and is essential to the generation of innate immunity.

Dynavax shares were trading up 20.55% at $11.44 during the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.81 and a 52-week low of $1.80.