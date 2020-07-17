42 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares rose 122.1% to $23.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported a dealer-centric pilot program with CarGurus.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares rose 88% to $16.87 in pre-market trading. Applied DNA Sciences and Takis reported preclinical results from LineaDNA vaccine candidates for coronavirus.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 45.2% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported net income of $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 40.2% to $0.7291 in pre-market trading after the company said that the “first ever complete assembly of a human chromosome utilized its genome imaging technology to assemble the genome correctly and verify the accuracy.”
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 37% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt responded to 'false rumors' on Twitter regarding new sales contracts.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) rose 25% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its partner Sunovion Pharmaceutical Canada has received approval from the Health Canada to market its oral and intravenous formulations of XENLETA.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares rose 24.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after Armistice Capital reported a 19.99% active stake in the company.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) rose 23.2% to $2.71 in pre-market trading. Barnes & Noble Education reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 21.5% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after the company won a $3.5 million US Army Medical Research Acquisition contract for Dsuvia.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) rose 17.2% to $6.95 in pre-market trading.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 15.7% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Thursday.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 14.5% to $1.50 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Thursday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 13% to $2.35 in pre-market trading. DPW reported that the Court has issued final order and judgment approving motion of approval of settlement in derivative action filed against the company as nominal defendant and directors.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) rose 12.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares jumped 32% on Thursday after the company introduced Teacher's Corner, a brand new online space supporting professional learning for educators.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) rose 10.1% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after surging more than 21% on Thursday.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) rose 10% to $13.55 in pre-market trading. Crestwood Equity Partners declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 9.9% to $10.57 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) rose 9.7% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed ROK Consulting has a roughly 6.78% stake in the company.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 9.4% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 9% to $131.00 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) rose 8.1% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 23% in the previous session.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 7.9% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company announced it dosed the first patient in VANGUARD, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 7.8% to $0.2749 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Castor Maritime reported the closing of $17.3 million registered direct offering.
- First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) rose 7.5% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 7.2% to $14.87 in pre-market trading. Apache is expected to release Q2 results on July 29, 2020.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 7.1% to $2.43 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, SINTX Technologies regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 6.8% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it jas dosed the first patient in VANGUARD, a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating PB1046 as a treatment for Covid-19 patients.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 6.3% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) rose 4% to $137.90 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced its licensing partner, Specialised Therapeutics Asia, received marketing approval of NERLYNX in Malaysia.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) rose 3.3% to $119.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 14.5% to $3.59 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares jumped over 76% on Thursday after the company's website discussed a collaboration with Samsung.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 12.5% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. BIO-Key International shares jumped over 50% on Thursday after California's North Orange County Community College District implemented the company's PortalGuard.
- J.Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) fell 10.3% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. J. Jill shares jumped 38% on Thursday after the company announced the extension of a forbearance agreement with lenders.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares fell 9% to $0.5508 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell 7.1% to $490.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed results for its second quarter. Netflix issued weak outlook for new subscriber additions and also named 20-year Netflix veteran Ted Sarandos to the role of co-CEO alongside co-founder Reed Hastings. Credit Suisse downgraded Netflix from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $550 to $525.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 6.6% to $0.5010 in pre-market trading.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 6.1% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 34% on Thursday.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) fell 6.1% to $1.23 in pre-market trading.
- Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) fell 5.7% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported its Q2 results.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 5.7% to $0.4510 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, BIOLASE reported expiration of oversubscribed rights offering.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) 5.3% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. AC Immune shares jumped 19% on Thursday on Alzheimer's trial update from the company.
