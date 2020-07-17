64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares jumped 115.9% to close at $2.85 on Thursday after HH Global announced plans to acquire the company for $3 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares climbed 76.5% to close at $4.20 after the company's website discussed a collaboration with Samsung.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) shares rose 75.3% to close at $35.05 after the company priced its 20 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 46.2% to close at $3.80.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) surged 41.7% to close at $1.11. ARC said it expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $10 million and cash flow from operations of over $20 million following reconfiguration of operations and cost structure.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) roe 38.3% to close at $4.73 after the company reported the official launch of "Lion Lu Gu Tong," its total return swap service.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 34.3% to close at $4.15.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) shares climbed 32.3% to close at $5.29. Itau Corpbanca is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 3, 2020.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares rose 26.3% to close at $0.84 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO in the US.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 24.4% to close at $3.11.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 22.6% to close at $2.33 after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ: JCTCF) rose 22.1% to close at $8.00 after the company reported a strong rise in its Q3 earnings.
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) surged 20.8% to close at $3.77.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) shares rose 19.9% to close at $8.63.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) surged 19% to close at $2.44. Aehr Test Systems disclosed quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares gained 18.9% to close at $8.55 after the company disclosed that it has advanced its phospho-tau Alzheimer's vaccine in its phase 1b/2a study.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 18.3% to close at $11.31.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) gained 17.1% to close at $3.42.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) surged 16% to close at $9.99.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares rose 16% to close at $5.96 after the company announced a deal to distribute Cediprof's Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) gained 15.9% to close at $10.00 after the company filed a patent application for its Foralumab to enhance the success of CAR-T therapy.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 15.9% to close at $4.77.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 15.9% to close at $3.07.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) climbed 14.9% to close at $0.7527 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 13.6% to close at $21.07 after the company named former Disney executive Michael Colglazier as its CEO.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) surged 13.5% to close at $3.88.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares gained 13.4% to close at $84.10.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 13.2% to close at $19.28.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) surged 12.7% to close at $8.45.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares gained 12.2% to close at $59.10 after the company reported that it is exploring a potential spinoff of 81% equity ownership interest in VMware.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) rose 10.8% to close at $13.81. Educational Development reported record net revenue for June and record number of active consultants.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 9% to close at $0.4650 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) rose 6.3% to close at $13.49 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) climbed 6.2% to close at $51.50.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) surged 5.1% to close at $8.43 after the company received a $10 million order for TACNAV tactical navigation systems.
Losers
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares tumbled 40.3% to close at $15.64 on Thursday after the company said it has received a notification from the FDA stating that, as part of its ongoing review of its New Drug Application for veverimer in metabolic acidosis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 23% to close at $2.84. Chinese stocks traded lower after the country’s retail spending slipped 3.9% in the second quarter.
- Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) dropped 22.4% to close at $1.84 after the company reported a $200 million convertible note offering.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 22.2% to close at $2.60 after jumping over 55% on Wednesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) dropped 20.8% to close at $7.56. WISeKey International shares gained 59% on Wednesday after the company reported a partnership with Parrot to define the future of drone security.
- Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 19.2% to close at $14.89 after the company priced its 781,250 share common stock offering at $16 per share.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 17.8% to close at $10.73 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock. INmune Bio shares jumped 78% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) fell 16.1% to close at $7.13.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares dropped 15.6% to close at $15.61 after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) fell 14.8% to close at $14.77.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) fell 14.5% to close at $0.48 after rising around 7% on Wednesday.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 13.9% to close at $5.39 after the company priced its 10.5 million share public offering of common shares at $5.25 per share.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares declined 13.4% to close at $4.93.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares declined 11.5% to close at $9.45 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) declined 11.2% to close at $25.72 after the company announced a proposed $150-million public offering of common stock.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) dropped 11.1% to close at $3.22 after reporting Q1 results.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) fell 10.3% to close at $0.4665 after tumbling over 14% on Wednesday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) dropped 10% to close at $3.59.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) shares fell 9.8% to close at $26.60 after surging more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) dropped 9.8% to close at $29.97.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 9.7% to close at $3.52. Sphere 3D shares dropped 16% on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 9.7% to close at $15.78 , as the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention extended its ban on cruise sailing in the United States.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped 9.2% to close at $48.70 following Q2 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 9.1% to close at $2.59.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 9.1% to close at $2.29.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) fell 8.6% to close at $39.85 after the company priced its common stock of 8 million shares at $40 per share.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares fell 8.1% to close at $5.31.
- Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF) fell 7.9% to close at $14.95 after the company priced its 2.7 million share offering of common shares at $14.50 per share.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 7.6% to close at $1.09 after dropping around 6% on Wednesday.
