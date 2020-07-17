Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on housing starts and building permits for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. June starts are expected to rise at a 1.195 million rate up from May's 0.974 million, while permits are likely to increase at a 1.298 million rate from 1.220 million in May.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment Index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect July's index rising to 79.0 from 78.1 in June.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
