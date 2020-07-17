Apple Unveils Megastore In Beijing Even As It Draws Fire Over Relations With China

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced Thursday the launch of the revamped version of its Apple store in China.

What Happened

According to the consumer electronics company, the new store is near twice the size of the original store in the same locale and follows health and safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail location features the latest design updates and hosts art from some of Beijing's greatest artists.

Apple says it is powering its newest China store with solar arrays and is also supporting a clean energy drive in China that will power 450,000 homes each year.

China is an important manufacturing center for Apple, but it also depends on the country for App Store and iPhone sales, according to TechCrunch. The Sanlitun store has 185 staff and attracted more than 22 million visitors over the last 12 years.

Why It Matters

The opening of the megastore, located in Beijing's Sanlitun district, comes at a time when the United States technology giants, including the Cupertino-based iPhone maker, are facing criticism for being too compliant with the Chinese government, TechCrunch reported.

On Thursday, Attorney General Willam Barr had accused the Tim Cook-led company of being "acquiescence to the Chinese Communists."

Barr also castigated Apple for censoring applications on behalf of the Chinese government based on the country's political sensitivities, TechCrunch noted.

Price Action

On Thursday, Apple shares traded 0.24% higher at $385.15 in the after-hours session. The shares closed 1.23% lower at $386.09.

Photo credit: Apple Inc.