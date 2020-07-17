Market Overview

New Job Openings Show Tesla May Open Stores In Greece

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 8:06am   Comments
New Job Openings Show Tesla May Open Stores In Greece

Europe could be Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) next big market.

A new job posting spotted by Tesmanian shows that Tesla is hiring Sales and Delivery Managers, and also Tesla Advisors. With Gigafactory Berlin under construction, European expansion makes sense. Tesla doesn't currently have any service centers or superchargers in Greece, but superchargers are planned.

The company is currently building Gigafactory Berlin, which will produce Model Y and Model 3 vehicles. For now, Tesla builds most of its cars in California, with Gigafactory Shanghai ramping up production in China.

Benzinga's Take: As Gigafactory Berlin nears completion, we can expect to see more job postings like this. Tesla wants to expand its presence of stores, service centers and superchargers. Having a factory in Europe will help Tesla lower their delivery costs to people on the continent, compared to its current method of shipping vehicles from California.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Greece

