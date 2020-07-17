Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Expands To 13 European Markets, Including Russia
Robert Schultz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 17, 2020 11:17am   Comments
Share:
Spotify Expands To 13 European Markets, Including Russia

Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) announced an expansion this week to 13 European markets, including Russia and Ukraine.

Spotify launched in 2008 and went public in 2018. 

Russia’s Massive Market: Spotify has a music catalogue including over 50 million tracks and 1 million podcasts. Spotify has both an ad-supported free version and paid premium subscription service, and oth services will be available in the new market expansion.

Spotify has more than 280 million users globally, and this latest expansion means the service is in 92 markets worldwide. 

Russia is on pace to be one of the top 10 streaming markets in the world by 2030, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

The organization estimates that 87% of Russians use streaming services, significantly higher than the 68% of Americans who stream.

Spotify’s Aggressive Growth: In the last month, Spotify has been aggressive in expanding its content and reach.

In the last two months, the platform has signed long-term podcast deals with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian.

Future Russian Challenges: Don’t expect Spotify to instantly dominate the Russian music market. 

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Music has been streaming in Russia since 2015 and is priced at about $2.20 per month.

Spotify does have the advantage of being free, unlike Apple Music's paid-only subscription. Spotify also runs on browsers and Android-powered devices.

New Russian legislation will require all phones to be pre-loaded with certain Russian-created software, and there's no word on how Spotify will work with this vetting process.

Tech companies have not been exempt from strict Russian privacy laws, with Apple notably agreeing to store Russian user data on servers in the country. 

Photo courtesy of Spotify. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Spotify Hit With Double Downgrade As Upside Optionality Looks Fully Priced In
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2020
Why Spotify's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: streaming Streaming musicNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com