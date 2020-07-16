55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares climbed 118% to $2.8750 after HH Global announced plans to acquire the company for $3 per share.
- Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: LGHL) gained 56.7% to $5.36 after the company reported the official launch of "Lion Lu Gu Tong," its total return swap service.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares jumped 55% to $3.6850 after the company's website discussed a collaboration with Samsung.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares climbed 49.7% to $10.76 after the company disclosed that it has advanced its phospho-tau Alzheimer's vaccine in its phase 1b/2a study.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) climbed 43% to $1.12. ARC said it expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $10 million and cash flow from operations of over $20 million following reconfiguration of operations and cost structure.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares gained 39.6% to $0.9283 after the company announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO in the US.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares rose 36% to $4.20.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 30% to $3.38.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) shares surged 28.5% to $5.14. Itau Corpbanca is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 3, 2020.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) rose 25.4% to $3.6617.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 18.8% to $10.25 after the company filed a patent application for its Foralumab to enhance the success of CAR-T therapy.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 16.9% to $14.57. Educational Development reported record net revenue for June and record number of active consultants.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) surged 16.8% to $8.76.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares rose 15.9% to $16.37. China Finance Online shares jumped over 93% on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement under which Dow Jones will provide the company with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire service.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 15% to $21.34 after the company named former Disney executive Michael Colglazier as its CEO.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) rose 14.9% to $16.40.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares gained 14% to $60.02 after the company reported that it is exploring a potential spinoff of 81% equity ownership interest in VMware.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) climbed 12.9% to $54.74.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 12.3% to $0.7359 after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 11.1% to $2.11 after climbing around 14% on Wednesday.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 10.2% to $0.47 after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ: JCTCF) rose 8.6% to $7.12 after the company reported a strong rise in its Q3 earnings.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) rose 6.3% to $13.48 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) surged 5.1% to $8.43 after the company received a $10 million order for TACNAV tactical navigation systems.
- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) rose 4.5% to $46.71 after the company issued strong earnings forecast for the second quarter.
Losers
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares dipped 37% to $16.50 after the company said it has received a notification from the FDA stating that, as part of its ongoing review of its New Drug Application for veverimer in metabolic acidosis, the FDA has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 20.1% to $ 2.67 after jumping over 55% on Wednesday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) fell 19.5% to $7.68. WISeKey International shares gained 59% on Wednesday after the company reported a partnership with Parrot to define the future of drone security.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 17.6% to $10.75 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock. INmune Bio shares jumped 78% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
- Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 17.3% to $15.23 after the company priced its 781,250 share common stock offering at $16 per share.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dipped 17% to $3.065. Chinese stocks traded lower after the country’s retail spending slipped 3.9% in the second quarter.
- Colony Capital Inc (NYSE: CLNY) dropped 16.2% to $1.9850 after the company reported a $200 million convertible note offering.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares declined 13.9% to $4.90.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) dropped 13.5% to $7.35.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares declined 13.1% to $9.29 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares dropped 12% to $16.27 after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 11.5% to $39.51.
- Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares declined 10.8% to $66.11.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 10.6% to $5.59 after the company priced its 10.5 million share public offering of common shares at $5.25 per share.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) fell 10% to $ 0.5059 after rising around 7% on Wednesday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 9.9% to $1.0634 after dropping around 6% on Wednesday.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) shares fell 9.5% to $26.68 after surging more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) dropped 9.5% to $3.28 after reporting Q1 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 9.5% to $2.58.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 9.1% to $27.07.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped 8.7% to $48.98 following Q2 results.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) fell 8.7% to $39.73 after the company priced its common stock of 8 million shares at $40 per share.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares fell 8.1% to $5.31.
- Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 8.1% to $26.61 after the company announced a proposed $150-million public offering of common stock.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) fell 7.4% to $0.4813 after tumbling over 14% on Wednesday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.7% to $12.62 following a 4% decline in the previous session.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 6.6% to $3.6461. Sphere 3D shares dropped 16% on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 6.4% to $0.7110. Acorda Therapeutics shares gained over 8% on Wednesday after the company said it received a US income tax refund from the IRS of roughly $12.7 million.
- Profound Medical Corp (NASDAQ: PROF) fell 5.2% to $15.39 after the company priced its 2.7 million share offering of common shares at $14.50 per share.
- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) shares dropped 5% to $1.8150 after the company reported a 7,213,334 shares common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
