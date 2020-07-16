Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) .

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) 's stock dropped the most, trading down 35.42% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 35.42% over the rest of the day.

9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 3.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 3.24%. Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.99%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.