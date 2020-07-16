Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2020 10:26am   Comments
On Thursday, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA).
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 35.42% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 2.99% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving down 35.42% over the rest of the day.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 3.24%.
  • Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.99%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

