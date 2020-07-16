Why FireEye's Stock is Trading Higher Today

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher potentially due to a major hack on Twitter. FireEye provides cybersecurity services.

The hack included Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Elon Musk and Joe Biden. The tweet asked users to send money to a Bitcoin address.

FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email. The California-based company sells products worldwide, was founded in 2004, and went public in 2013.

FireEye was trading 3.32% higher at $12.75 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.35 and a 52-week low of $7.54.