88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) shares surged 150.9% to close at $5.67 on Wednesday after the company issued an update on its COVID-19 Severity Risk Test.
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares climbed 93.3% to close at $14.13 on Wednesday after the company announced an agreement under which Dow Jones will provide the company with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire service.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) gained 59% to close at $9.54 after the company reported a partnership with Parrot to define the future of drone security.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 55.4% to close at $3.34.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) climbed 44.4% to close at $2.96 after the company disclosed portfolio activity for the second quarter. During the quarter, the company received more than $51.1 million in repayments from its portfolio companies.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) jumped 43.5% to close at $3.33 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) gained 36.3% to close at $1.07 after the company announce an agreement to produce its WP1122 for the expanded development of a potential coronavirus and oncology drug candidate.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 34.8% to close at $17.65 after the company outlined initial strategy for hydrogen market entry.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) gained 33.3% to close at $2.72. On Tuesday, PDS Biotech collaborator, Professor J. Woodward of the University of Kentucky School of Medicine, has been granted a NIAID award to accelerate development of Versamune-based universal influenza vaccine.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) gained 32.7% to close at $1.46 after the company announced United States patent grant for IMP701 antibody.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares gained 30.8% to close at $8.50 after the company reported that a pre-print version of a manuscript on TLC’s strategy to treat coronavirus disease with targeted delivery of inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine has been made publicly available.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares gained 26.2% to close at $3.28 after the company filed its annual report on Form 20-F.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 24% to close at $17.33. Equillium shares dipped 47% on Tuesday after the company filed a prospectus supplement related to a common stock offering of up to $150 million.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) gained 23.1% to close at $2.93 after the company reported recent Focal One sales successes.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) climbed 22.9% to close at $2.74.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) gained 21.4% to close at $2.84.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) climbed 21.2% to close at $58.36 after a company working on a coronavirus vaccine announced positive phase 1 trial results, giving investors hope that normal economic activity will resume.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) climbed 20.7% to close at $7.24. Keytronic disclosed that it has been selected by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine as a Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider for 2020.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 20.7% to close at $18.50 on heels of positive Moderna vaccine news.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) gained 20.6% to close at $5.69.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 20.2% to close at $4.04.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) climbed 19.8% to close at $6.48.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) gained 19.2% to close at $5.58.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) rose 19% to close at $9.48. On Tuesday, Nemaura Medical evaluated new applications for Continuous Lactate Monitoring using its BEAT platform.
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) gained 18.7% to close at $11.90.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) rose 18.5% to close at $21.84.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) climbed 18.3% to close at $13.72.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) gained 18.1% to close at $34.41 after a company working on a coronavirus vaccine announced positive phase 1 trial results, giving investors hope that normal economic activity will resume.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) rose 17.6% to close at $8.28.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) gained 17.3% to close at $41.20. Dine Brands Global named Michael Hyter as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares jumped 17.1% to close at $19.37. BJ’s Restaurants is expected to release its Q2 results after the closing bell on Thursday, July 23.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) rose 16.9% to close at $2.42.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) climbed 16.9% to close at $7.26.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) gained 16.7% to close at $3.84 after the company issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 16.4% to close at $10.71.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) gained 16.2% to close at $17.48 following rise in several travel and entertainment stocks. After the closing bell, the company also announced plans to raise around $1.26 billion via a bond offering.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) climbed 16.2% to close at $13.44 on heels of positive Moderna vaccine news.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) gained 16.1% to close at $3.53.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) climbed 15.4% to close at $28.88. Forescout and Advent reported an amended merger deal.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) rose 15.2% to close at $1.97. NextDecade said it is reducing CO2e emissions by optimizing its Rio Grande LNG project.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) gained 15% to close at $25.27 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 14.8% to close at $8.59 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) climbed 14.7% to close at $4.52.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 14.5% to close at $8.61.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 14.3% to close at $10.46.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) gained 14.3% to close at $14.34 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $20 per share.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) gained 13.9% to close at $12.83 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments. A successful vaccine could lead to a sooner rebound in restaurant traffic and an easing of capacity restrictions.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares gained 13.5% to close at $6.21 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) rose 13.3% to close at $2.89 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) gained 13.1% to close at $4.06 after the company reported the positive end of its Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its Oral Insulin.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) gained 12.5% to close at $11.91 after the company reported quarterly results.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) surged 12.1% to close at $3.80.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) climbed 11.5% to close at $220.80 after the company announced a new CEO who recently held leadership positions at Merck.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 10.9% to close at $2.04 after the company announced it has completed its Phase 2 COVID-19 study protocol based on FDA guidance. The company also announced it plans to file an IND application with its completed protocol before the end of July.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 10.9% to close at $3.96 following co. press release highlighting successful in vitro testing of nasal spray formulation.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) gained 10.3% to close at $3.85. The company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 10.1% to close at $1.64 after the company announced an arrangement to expand access to ANNOVERA to Nurx's 300,000 patients across the country.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 8.5% to close at $0.7593 after the company said it received a US income tax refund from the IRS of roughly $12.7 million.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) gained 8.2% to close at $6.50 after the company disclosed that the first patient dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-7386 for metastatic castration-resistant prostrate cancer.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 7.8% to close at $4.86 after climbing around 19% on Tuesday.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 7.8% to close at $34.42 after the company's treatment for Psoriatic Arthiritis was approved by the FDA.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) gained 7.5% to close at $58.00 after the company announced its collaboration with IQVIA to accelerate the development of a potential new vaccine for COVID-19.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 6.9% to close at $80.22 after the company issued a positive update on its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's vaccine drug "induced anti–SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in all participants, and no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified. The company also said it remains on track to deliver approximately 500 million doses of the vaccine per year beginning in 2021.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 6.5% to close at $8.14 after the company received FDA acceptance for 510(k) application.
Losers
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares dipped 27.1% to close at $4.74 on Wednesday. Perceptron shares surged 107% on Tuesday after the company received an order from an automotive supplier for its in-line measurement technology.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 23.9% to close at $0.22. WiMi Endologix, last week, received a letter from Nasdaq indicating its common stock will be delisted..
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) dropped 20.5% to close at $3.28 Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares rose 91% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of an investigator-sponsored trial of Fostamatinib for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dropped 17.3% to close at $2.48.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 17.1% to close at $13.05. INmune Bio shares jumped 78% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 17.1% to close at $6.58.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 16.1% to close at $3.90 after the company announced the acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 14.6% to close at $14.49.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 14.3% to close at $22.48 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $22 per share.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 13% to close at $2.68 after rising over 27% on Tuesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares fell 12.8% to close at $2.85 after surging more than 57% on Tuesday.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares fell 11.8% to close at $4.54. Qumu said it sees preliminary 2020 sales of $29 million.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 11.5% to close at $3.86.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares declined 11.2% to close at $27.01.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 10.7% to close at $19.11.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 10.6% to close at $2.52.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) fell 9.9% to close at $8.63. Today, Tiziana reported the submission of patent application on use of Foralumab to enhance success of CAR-T therapy.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 8.9% to close at $1.84.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 8.7% to close at $26.50. On Tuesday, Altimmune reported pricing of a public offering of $115 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 7.6% to close at $83.89.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares declined 7.3% to close at $19.46. The online health insurance marketplace had sold 43.5 million shares priced at $21 each in its IPO earlier this week, raising $913.5 million.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 6.2% to close at $4.3450. IMV shares gained 54% on Tuesday after the company issued an update on progress of COVID-19 vaccine program.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares fell 5.6% to close at $3.18. On Tuesday, CVD Equipment reported that its CVD Materials unit will collaborate with Dymax and Keyence to Accelerate development of company’s novel c-VACNT extracorporeal membrane oxygenation platform.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) dropped 5.4% to close at $36.86 following Q2 results.
