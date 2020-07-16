Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2020 4:31am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New claims are expected to ease to 1.288 million in the July 11 week, compared to 1.314 million in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The manufacturing index is expected to decline to 20 in July, versus a previous reading of 27.5.
  • Data on retail sales for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales are projected to rise 5.2% in June, versus a 17.7% surge in May.
  • Data on business inventories for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories to decline 2.3% in May.
  • The NAHB’s housing market index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The housing market index is expected to increase to 60 in July from 58 in June.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:10 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for May is scheduled for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

