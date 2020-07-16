Market Overview

Zoom Launches $599 Standalone Video Conferencing Device For Workers At Home
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2020 4:49am   Comments
Zoom Video Communications, Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) announced Wednesday that it was releasing a new standalone video-conferencing device dubbed "Zoom for Home - DTEN ME."

What happened

The San Jose-based company disclosed that the touch screen device, to be manufactured by its partner DTEN, comes with a 27-inch screen, three wide-angle cameras, and an 8-microphone array.

The appliance is priced at $599 and is available for pre-order with shipping expected in August 2020.

The video conferencing company said that the tablet-like device is capable of interactive screen sharing, whiteboard, annotating, and ideation. The device will work seamlessly out of the box and connect with anyone who has a Zoom Meeting license, it added.

Zoom for Home is compatible with all Zoom Rooms Appliances as well as hardware solutions from Neat and Poly, such as the Neat Bar and Poly Studio X Series.

Why It Matters

The latest hardware is aimed at employees who are grappling with, what the company said, was a "new normal of work." Zoom is hoping that the device will elevate "employee experiences to connect remotely and be productive."

As of May, the company facilitated 300 million meeting participants, as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to a sudden surge in remote work.

Price Action

Zoom shares traded 1.1% lower at $253.46 in the pre-market session Wednesday.

Photo credit: Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Covid-19 product launch video conferencingNews Tech Best of Benzinga

