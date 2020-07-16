Market Overview

Biohaven Pharmaceutical's Migraine Drug To Be Promoted by Khloe Kardashian
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 16, 2020 5:45am   Comments
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: BHVN) "Nurtec ODT" drug will be promoted by media personality Khloe Kardashian, the company announced Wednesday.

What Happened

Kardashian is joining the New Haven, Connecticut-based company's "Take Back Today" campaign, aimed at promoting the recently-launched orally dissolving tablet for people suffering from migraines.

The 36-year old, of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fame, said in a statement that she has been taking the drug, and it has proved "different than other treatments."

The drug "worked fast and allowed me to get back to normal so that I could take back my day. I'm sharing my story so others with migraine do not feel alone and can be empowered to Take Back Today from migraine," she added.

Why It Matters

Nurtec ODT had received the United States Food and Drug Administration approval to treat migraines in February.

Biohaven claims that a single dose of the drug "can provide fast pain relief and return patients to normal function within one hour, and deliver sustained efficacy that lasts up to 48 hours for many patients."

The pharmaceutical's choice for tapping Kardashian comes as it says a majority of the 40 million people who have migraines are women.

Price Action

Biohaven shares closed 4.8% higher at $76.39 on Wednesday. The shares traded 1.1% lower at $75.55 in the after-hours session.

Photo credit: Eric Longden, via Wikimedia Commons

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Khloe Kardashian Nurtec ODTNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

