Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zimmer Biomet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zimmer Biomet's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZBH) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after SVB Leerink maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $136 to $146.

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe and Japan.

Roughly 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another 22% comes from extremities and trauma; the remaining portion is primarily related to spine and dental products.

Zimmer Biomet shares were trading up 5.50% at $131 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $161.11 and a 52-week low of $74.37.

Latest Ratings for ZBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
May 2020JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
May 2020UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZBH)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SMEDLake StreetInitiates Coverage On10.0
CHWYCleveland ResearchInitiates Coverage On60.0
TECHStephens & Co.Downgrades273.0
EOGWolfe ResearchDowngrades54.0
MURWolfe ResearchDowngrades10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com