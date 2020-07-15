Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why AstraZeneca's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why AstraZeneca's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced its collaboration with IQVIA to accelerate the development of a potential new vaccine for COVID-19.

AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. In 2013, it moved its headquarters to Cambridge, U.K. The company sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, and immunology.

AstraZeneca shares were trading up 7.54% at $58.05 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.84 and a 52-week low of $36.15.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN)

64 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Price Over Earnings Overview: AstraZeneca
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Osmotica, OptiNose Strikes Co-promotion Deal, Orphan Drug Designation For AnaptysBio
Revisiting Coronavirus Vaccine Timelines: Moderna Denies Delay, Pfizer Advances Project Lightspeed And More
Cramer Weighs In On Halliburton, AstraZeneca And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Karyopharm, Zogenix, Heron, Chiasma On The Radar Ahead Of FDA Decisions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com