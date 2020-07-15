Market Overview

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 2:55pm   Comments
Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it will enter the Brazilian market.

The shares of several consumer staples companies are also trading higher amid overall market strength as positive coronavirus vaccine developments boost investor outlook for an economic rebound.

Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes. The company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 5.52% at $134.83 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $239.71 and $48.18.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Reports Q1 Earnings Beat

Why Beyond Meat Now Has A Huge Opportunity At McDonald's

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

