Chinese 'CS:GO' Teams To Return To LAN Events In August

Chinese teams are gearing up to return to physical events after the coronavirus pushed esports into an online format.

The CS:GO_ProHouse Wuxi Villa Cup is set to take place on August 4-9. This comes as a surprise after the Chinese General Administration of Sports announced that the country "will not stage any sports events for the rest of the year" due to the pandemic. However, it seems as if this rule will only affect larger tournaments like the $300,000 international "CS:GO" event FunSpark ULTI. Per HLTV, it appears that "smaller domestic tournaments" are allowed.

Chinese organizations TYLOO, Invictus, and Let's Quit have all been invited to the August tournament. Hosted by Vision Esports, the LAN event will feature a $29,000 (200,000 RMB) prize pool in a six-team round-robin best-of-one group stage. From there, teams will participate in a double-elimination best-of-three playoffs.

The event will center around players specifically from mainland China. Alongside the three invited teams, three closed qualifier rosters will compete.

