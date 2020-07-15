Market Overview

Team Envy Signs 'VALORANT' Team
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Top esports organization Team Envy has signed its first "VALORANT" roster as the title's esports scene continues to grow.

The North American team has established rosters in games like Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch," and "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive." The new "VALORANT" roster comes from sponsorless team "together we are terrific," known as one of the best "sponsorless" teams in North America.

CS:GO fans will recognize players Pujan "FNS" Mehta, who has played for organizations like Cloud9 and Team SoloMid, and Jake "kaboose" McDonald, who has played for Selfless Gaming.

Completing the roster are Adam "aKis" Kisseberth, Anthony "mummAy" DiPaolo, and Abdo "c4Lypso" Agha.

With more major organizations announcing "VALORANT" teams, it will be interesting to see how the new Team Envy squad will compete. Together we are terrific found success in smaller tournaments while playing with Michael "dapr" Gulino, who was picked up by Sentinels in early June.

Since welcoming kaboose, the team found higher placements in tournaments, including the T1 X Nerd Street Gamers Showdown, where the team eliminated Cloud9. The team pushed into the playoffs, but was eliminated after losing to 100 Thieves and Team SoloMid.

Posted-In: CS:GO eSports gaming Team Envy valorantNews

