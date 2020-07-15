64 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares jumped 233.7% to $24.39 after the company announced an agreement under which Dow Jones will provide the company with access to a sub-set of its Chinese language newswire service.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) shares climbed 78.7% to $11.13 after the company reported that a pre-print version of a manuscript on TLC’s strategy to treat coronavirus disease with targeted delivery of inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine has been made publicly available.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 69.6% to $3.8321 after the company issued an update on its COVID-19 Severity Risk Test.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) climbed 69.1% to $1.86 after the company announced United States patent grant for IMP701 antibody.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) rose 43% to $2.93 after the company disclosed portfolio activity for the second quarter. During the quarter, the company received more than $51.1 million in repayments from its portfolio companies.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) climbed 42.7% to $1.12 after the company announce an agreement to produce its WP1122 for the expanded development of a potential coronavirus and oncology drug candidate.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) surged 37.8% to $3.28 after the company reported recent Focal One sales successes.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) shares rose 34.5% to $3.496 after the company filed its annual report on Form 20-F.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 27% to $16.62 after the company outlined initial strategy for hydrogen market entry.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 26.4% to $17.67. Equillium shares dipped 47% on Tuesday after the company filed a prospectus supplement related to a common stock offering of up to $150 million.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 24.7% to $2.13. NextDecade said it is reducing CO2e emissions by optimizing its Rio Grande LNG project.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) surged 22.4% to $11.20.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) climbed 22.2% to $7.33. Keytronic disclosed that it has been selected by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine as a Top 10 Contract Manufacturing Service Provider for 2020.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 22% to $0.8534 after the company said it received a US income tax refund from the IRS of roughly $12.7 million.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) rose 19.8% to $5.40 after climbing around 19% on Tuesday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 19.7% to $13.88.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGO) surged 18.3% to $3.89 after the company issued strong Q2 sales forecast.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 17.8% to $5.56.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) surged 16% to $55.91 after a company working on a coronavirus vaccine announced positive phase 1 trial results, giving investors hope that normal economic activity will resume.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 16% to $4.1499 following co. press release highlighting successful in vitro testing of nasal spray formulation.
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) gained 15.5% to $228.78 after the company announced a new CEO who recently held leadership positions at Merck.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) surged 15.5% to $3.9150.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) rose 15.4% to $28.90. Forescout and Advent reported an amended merger deal.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares climbed 15% to $6.28 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) gained 14.7% to $12.15 after the company reported quarterly results.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 14.8% to $8.64.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 14.7% to $2.5571.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) surged 14% to $6.85 after the company disclosed that the first patient dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-7386 for metastatic castration-resistant prostrate cancer.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 13.7% to $8.51 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 13.1% to $84.84 after the company issued a positive update on its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna's vaccine drug "induced anti–SARS-CoV-2 immune responses in all participants, and no trial-limiting safety concerns were identified. The company also said it remains on track to deliver approximately 500 million doses of the vaccine per year beginning in 2021.
- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) gained 13.1% to $12.74 amid overall market strength following positive coronavirus vaccine developments. A successful vaccine could lead to a sooner rebound in restaurant traffic and an easing of capacity restrictions.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) rose 12.8% to $17.29 on heels of positive Moderna vaccine news.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) rose 11.6% to $2.8450 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) gained 11.6% to $14.00 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a price target of $20 per share.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) climbed 11.5% to $3.89.
- Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) gained 10.9% to $3.87. The company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 10.3% to $3.96 after the company reported the positive end of its Phase 2 meeting with the FDA for its Oral Insulin.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 9.5% to $2.0150 after the company announced it has completed its Phase 2 COVID-19 study protocol based on FDA guidance. The company also announced it plans to file an IND application with its completed protocol before the end of July.
- Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 9.2% to $8.34 after the company received FDA acceptance for 510(k) application.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares rose 8.8% to $1.36. Celsion is expected to host a conference call today to discuss its current observations about the results of the OPTIMA study and its next steps.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 8.5% to $12.56 on heels of positive Moderna vaccine news.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 8.4% to $34.66 after the company's treatment for Psoriatic Arthiritis was approved by the FDA.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) surged 8.1% to $1.61 after the company announced an arrangement to expand access to ANNOVERA to Nurx's 300,000 patients across the country.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 7.1% to $2.4850 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) gained 6% to $57.12 after the company announced its collaboration with IQVIA to accelerate the development of a potential new vaccine for COVID-19.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares dropped 26.3% to $4.79. Perceptron shares surged 107% on Tuesday after the company received an order from an automotive supplier for its in-line measurement technology.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares fell 23.2% to $2.5102 after surging more than 57% on Tuesday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 21.8% to $3.2250. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares rose 91% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of an investigator-sponsored trial of Fostamatinib for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) dropped 18.3% to $2.4527.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 18% to $3.8115 after the company announced the acquisition of Rainmaker Worldwide.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 17.4% to $14.02.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 16.9% to $24.12. On Tuesday, Altimmune reported pricing of a public offering of $115 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 16.6% to $6.62.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares declined 15% to $4.38. Qumu said it sees preliminary 2020 sales of $29 million.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) dropped 14.9% to $2.40.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 14.3% to $2.64 after rising over 27% on Tuesday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dropped 12.6% to $3.81.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) fell 12% to $13.87. INmune Bio shares jumped 78% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 11.1% to $4.11. IMV shares gained 54% on Tuesday after the company issued an update on progress of COVID-19 vaccine program.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) dropped 10.5% to $1.808.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) fell 10.2% to $23.58 after the company announced a proposed common stock offering of 2.5 million shares at $22 per share.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) fell 8.6% to $0.2642. WiMi Endologix, last week, received a letter from Nasdaq indicating its common stock will be delisted..
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares fell 8% to $3.10. On Tuesday, CVD Equipment reported that its CVD Materials unit will collaborate with Dymax and Keyence to Accelerate development of company’s novel c-VACNT extracorporeal membrane oxygenation platform.
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) dropped 7% to $36.24 following Q2 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas