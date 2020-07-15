Censor Reportedly Dropped From 'Call Of Duty' Challengers Team

Professional "Call of Duty" player Doug "Censor" Martin is a substitute player on the New York Subliners, but he has been outspoken about the issues surrounding substitutes and the Challengers scene. The player and streamer has been trying to convince league officials to change the substitute rules. Official CDL substitute players are not allowed to compete in the Challengers league unless it's for an Academy roster.

Because of this, the long-time player remained inactive on the Subliners roster for the majority of the season.

However, on July 10, the Subliners announced a partnership with Challengers organization Triumph Gaming. Censor immediately found the chance to compete again. He joined a roster complete with Tyler "FeLo" Johnson, Jared "Nagafen" Harrell, Matteo "Royalty" Faithfull, and Eli "Standy" Bentz.

Unfortunately, the team didn't place in the top three, and after just a single appearance in the New York Open, it appears that Censor has been dropped from the Challengers roster. However, Censor and Triumph Gaming have not openly addressed the shakeup.

Censor didn't have much to say after the event. He simply tweeted: "My performance that series was unacceptable."

Update: Censor is being replaced for @Diamondcon_ — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) July 14, 2020

With CDL rules stating that players can't simply join any Challengers roster, it seems that Censor is back to square one. With the New York Subliners taking home a win at the team's home series last weekend, it's unlikely Censor will find a spot on the main roster during the "Modern Warfare" cycle. With the championship approaching, it will be interesting to see if Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) makes any substantial changes to the league's ruleset next season.