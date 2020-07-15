G2 Re-Signs 'Rainbow Six,' 'Rocket League,' And League Of Legends' Rosters Through 2022

G2 Esports, one of the top esports organizations in the world, has renewed its rosters in "League of Legends," "Rocket League," and "Rainbow Six" through 2022.

The organization's "League of Legends" team has swept through the LEC since it was formed in 2019. The roster has won every LEC championship since its formation, also grabbing victories at MSI 2019, and reached last year's World Championship finals. The team has become the best in Europe and is undoubtedly one of the best in the world.

"Rainbow Six" is a title the organization is still finding a consistent place in. The roster finished second during season 11 of the European Pro League. In addition, the organization's "Rocket League" team has performed well. The roster beat NRG for a title at the 2020 Rocket League Spring Series Finals, and the team is looking forward to the new circuit in August. The next World Championship is in early 2021.

TRIPLE

ROSTER

RENEWAL 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/iS0xaGLA9N — G2 Esports (@G2esports) July 13, 2020

"I know our summer performances haven't been what you guys have expected, but just know we are scarred from what happened in season eight," said "Rocket League" player Reed "Chicago" Wilen. "That's why in the next couple weeks the team is heading back to the house to fully restart the grind and regain our spot as one of the best."

G2 CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez spoke about the renewal.

"We feel an incredible sense of pride each time partners, players, and fans decide to stick with us through the years," he said. "Renewing their agreements with us underlines how great of a relationship we have with them and it certainly gives us that same feeling of pride. Within LEC, G2 is the only organization that has no change in roster in the off season — why change what is already perfect."