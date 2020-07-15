Call Of Duty League Hits Best Viewership Of The Season

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Call of Duty" has become a worldwide success, but things have been a little shakier on the esports side of the title. The franchised Call of Duty League fell beneath concern when the title became exclusively streamed through Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube platform, and the coronavirus forced the league to continue in an online format.

However, the league attracted its best viewership of the season last weekend. The match between the Chicago Huntsmen and Atlanta FaZe pulled in a peak of 115,000 viewers.

The game was part of the New York Subliners' home series weekend, one of the final few of the regular season. The Huntsmen and FaZe are top competitors in the league, and it's no surprise the two generated a wave of interest.

FaZe sits at the top spot of the leaderboards with 250 CDL points, while the Huntsmen linger just beneath in second place with 220 CDL points. The Subliners beat the Huntsmen in the final on Sunday, and held an average viewership of 96,000.

WE CAME, WE SAW AND WE DEFENDED NEW YORK. LET'S GO! #NYSL #CDL2020 PS - NY Style > Deep Dish pic.twitter.com/zZZXEYfCsG — NYSL (@Subliners) July 12, 2020

"The New York Home Series was an outstanding event," League Commissioner Johanna Faries wrote in a statement. "The storylines, the gameplay, the viewership – they all reflect the hard work and resiliency that everyone in the league continue to show in the face of a challenging year. Fans are showing such passionate support for their teams and cities; it's been exciting to see unfold in our inaugural season. We remain focused on delivering in top-quality ways and are looking forward to what should be an exciting postseason."

With the regular season approaching its end, fans are looking forward to the league's championship. A double-elimination tournament in mid-August will place the four finalists who will compete in the championship on August 29-30.

Screenshot courtesy of Activision Blizzard.