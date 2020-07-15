Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 111 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Walmart (NYSE: WMT) .

. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) .

. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 285.23% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are as follows:

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.96 for a change of up 0.91%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were down 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.20.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $261.29.

SAP (NYSE: SAP) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $156.63 for a change of up 1.51%.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $222.33. Shares traded up 1.18%.

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.59 on Wednesday, moving up 2.8%.

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit $187.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.

Linde (NYSE: LIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $241.18. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $550.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.97%.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were up 0.14% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.21 for a change of up 0.14%.

Sony (NYSE: SNE) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.33 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $284.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.86%.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) shares hit $12.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.75%.

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $86.45. Shares traded up 0.58%.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $65.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.41%.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares broke to $88.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.51%.

KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit $35.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.

McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock made a new 52-week high of $191.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares were up 5.81% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $321.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares hit $26.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.

Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE: MTD) shares hit a yearly high of $868.14. The stock traded up 1.73% on the session.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares were up 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $126.47 for a change of up 0.85%.

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $247.37. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) shares set a new yearly high of $36.93 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.49% on the session.

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares hit $54.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $238.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares hit a yearly high of $141.64. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $60.59. Shares traded up 0.19%.

Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.76 for a change of up 0.8%.

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.32 on Wednesday, moving up 4.47%.

LINE (NYSE: LN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.

PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares were up 1.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $108.88 for a change of up 1.63%.

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $288.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.

Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.85 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.88%.

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares were up 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.11.

Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $185.66 with a daily change of up 2.46%.

Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares set a new yearly high of $193.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.78% on the session.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $172.66. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.

Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 2.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.85.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $631.90 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.27. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

Cree (NASDAQ: CREE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $65.92. Shares traded up 1.01%.

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.90 on Wednesday, moving up 3.16%.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.47.

Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares hit $68.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.35%.

RH (NYSE: RH) stock made a new 52-week high of $277.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shares were up 2.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares broke to $36.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.42%.

Neogen (NASDAQ: NEOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.19%.

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares set a new yearly high of $174.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

National General Holdings (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares set a new yearly high of $34.24 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares hit a yearly high of $92.28. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares hit a yearly high of $91.09. The stock traded up 2.34% on the session.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.72.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares broke to $199.92 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.01%.

TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.46 for a change of down 0.15%.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $106.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.11.

LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) shares set a new yearly high of $122.94 this morning. The stock was up 7.25% on the session.

Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares broke to $34.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.12%.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares broke to $108.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.55. The stock was up 10.83% for the day.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.50. Shares traded up 1.25%.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $36.80 with a daily change of up 3.21%.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares were up 9.73% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.33.

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares set a new yearly high of $20.05 this morning. The stock was up 5.73% on the session.

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) shares were down 1.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.28 for a change of down 1.11%.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares hit $17.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 29.82%.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) shares were up 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.16 for a change of up 1.45%.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) shares hit $159.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.16%.

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares set a new yearly high of $20.93 this morning. The stock was up 5.95% on the session.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) shares hit a yearly high of $41.09. The stock traded up 3.51% on the session.

Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.82% for the day.

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 3.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares hit a new 52-week high

shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.39. The stock traded up 5.67% on the session. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares set a new yearly high of $98.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $98.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.94% on the session. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $49.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.5%. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares were up 17.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.50.

shares were up 17.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.50. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.47% for the day. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.83. Shares traded up 0.19%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.83. Shares traded up 0.19%. Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.78%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares were up 2.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.82.

shares were up 2.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.82. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.08 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.88.

shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.88. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares set a new yearly high of $17.43 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.43 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.06% on the session. Taiwan Liposome Co (NASDAQ: TLC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.65. Shares traded up 94.62%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.65. Shares traded up 94.62%. Leju Holdings (NYSE: LEJU) shares were up 32.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 32.18%.

shares were up 32.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.81 for a change of up 32.18%. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73.

shares were up 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.88 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.88 with a daily change of up 0.07%. CHP Merger (NASDAQ: CHPM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.21 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.94. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.94. The stock was up 3.13% for the day. dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.55. Shares traded up 0.48%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.55. Shares traded up 0.48%. Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.95. The stock traded up 14.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.95. The stock traded up 14.37% on the session. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.94. Shares traded up 1.4%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.94. Shares traded up 1.4%. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ: SSSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares hit a yearly high of $7.31. The stock traded up 16.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.31. The stock traded up 16.47% on the session. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit a yearly high of $4.55. The stock traded down 6.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.55. The stock traded down 6.19% on the session. AudioEye (NASDAQ: AEYE) shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.25.

shares were down 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.25. Key Tronic (NASDAQ: KTCC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.18. Shares traded up 19.08%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.18. Shares traded up 19.08%. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares were up 3.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.60.

shares were up 3.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.60. Daxor Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: DXR) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.80. The stock was up 7.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.80. The stock was up 7.12% for the day. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) shares hit $31.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 285.23%.

shares hit $31.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 285.23%. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares were up 25.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.23 for a change of up 25.79%.

shares were up 25.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.23 for a change of up 25.79%. Gulf Res (NASDAQ: GURE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.87%. O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.86. The stock was up 6.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.86. The stock was up 6.68% for the day. Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATOS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.69. Shares traded up 6.76%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.69. Shares traded up 6.76%. Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ: BNSO) shares were up 3.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.88 for a change of up 3.03%.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.