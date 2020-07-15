Market Overview

Why Linde's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 11:10am   Comments
Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday amid strength in German stock indexes. The company is headquartered in Germany.

After the 2018 merger of Praxair and Linde, the combined entity, Linde plc, emerged as the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with combined 2019 revenue of approximately $28 billion. Linde has a diversified portfolio with a strong presence across the globe and across all key end markets, including chemicals and energy, manufacturing, health care and metals.

Linde shares were trading up 3.12% at $240.29 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $241.18 and a 52-week low of $146.71.

