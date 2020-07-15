Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares are continuing higher on Wednesday following a report that the company is putting its snake venom unit up for sale.

Boston Scientific produces less-invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract tests, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence.

Boston Scientific shares were trading up 3.51% to $36.44 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.62 and a 52-week low of $24.10.

Related Link:

Varian Will Acquire Embolic Bead Asset From Boston Scientific

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mixed Filgotinib Readout For Gilead-Galapagos, Akorn To File For Chapter 11, D-Day For Aquestive
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Asset Sales

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com