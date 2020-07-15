Why Boston Scientific's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares are continuing higher on Wednesday following a report that the company is putting its snake venom unit up for sale.

Boston Scientific produces less-invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract tests, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence.

Boston Scientific shares were trading up 3.51% to $36.44 at time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $46.62 and a 52-week low of $24.10.

