Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Western Digital's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Why Western Digital's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $60 price target.

Western Digital is a leader in the hard disk drive and flash markets. The company develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments. The company's product portfolio includes hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and public and private cloud data center storage solutions. Western Digital's SanDisk acquisition positions the company as a broad-based provider of media-agnostic storage solutions.

Western Digital shares were up 4.32% at $43.86 during the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $72 and $27.40.

Latest Ratings for WDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jun 2020BenchmarkUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2020
17 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Rosenblatt Says Buy Seagate And Hold Western Digital
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2020
20 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZEALMorgan StanleyMaintains40.0
YMABMorgan StanleyMaintains42.0
WLTWMorgan StanleyMaintains229.0
WFCMorgan StanleyMaintains25.0
FSLRGLJ ResearchDowngrades35.8
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com