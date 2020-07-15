Elon Musk Posts Impressive Photo Render Of Gigafactory Berlin

Elon Musk has posted a render of the currently under construction Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Berlin. This is Tesla's newest car production factory, being built in Germany after the company's Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

Gigafactory Berlin is expected to start producing the Model Y initially, with Model 3 production starting sometime in the future. Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai was able to start vehicle deliveries less than a year from the start of factory construction.

Benzinga's Take: Germany is home to some of the strongest engineering in the world, and Tesla is building its next major facility in BMW and Audi's backyard.

The render looks amazing. The factory is surrounded by trees, which is a good look after the controversy Tesla faced cutting down trees to make room. The roof is also full of solar panels, which Tesla also manufactures and sells. The road and parking lot are filled with Tesla vehicles, including the Tesla Semi.