55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) shares jumped 107% to close at $6.50 on Tuesday after the company received an order from an automotive supplier for its in-line measurement technology.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) climbed 91% to close at $4.12 after the company announced the launch of an investigator-sponsored trial of Fostamatinib for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) shares climbed 78% to close at $15.75 on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company. The company released interim results from a Phase 1b study of its lead drug candidate XPro 1595 in Alzheimer's disease, showing the investigational drug reduced neuroinflammation by 40.6% in a brain fiber pathway, which is important for learning and memory.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 57.2% to close at $3.27 following rise in healthcare shares.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) shares gained 54.3% to close at $4.63 after the company issued an update on progress of COVID-19 vaccine program.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged 40% to close at $16.97. Vaxart shares jumped 52% on Monday after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target. The company also raised about $90 million in gross proceeds through at-the-market-facility.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 38.9% to close at $3.00.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) shares rose 33.3% to close at $1.04. Iconix Brand is considering various strategic alternatives, including potential sale, merger, recapitalization or other measures.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 27.8% to close at $3.08.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 27.4% to close at $3.63.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 26.7% to close at $4.99. Endurance International Group said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $274 million and FY20 sales of $1.1 billion.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) rose 25.6% to close at $17.20.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares gained 23.6% to close at $1.94 following a 57% surge on Monday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares gained 22.5% to close at $6.36.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) jumped 21.3% to close at $5.70. Aldeyra Therapeutics reported stock sales to Perceptive Advisors and Avidity Partners.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) gained 21% to close at $2.82.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) shares jumped 19.3% to close at $16.10. Ocean Bio-Chem reported a rise in Q2 sales.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 18.7% to close at $4.51.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) surged 18.5% to close at $12.28.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) climbed 17.4% to close at $5.46.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 17.3% to close at $6.31.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) rose 17% to close at $5.44.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares rose 16.8% to close at $5.14.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) surged 16.2% to close at $3.23. On Monday, OncoSec's highlighted episode of NBC TV Portland's 'Straight Talk' discussing coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 16.1% to close at $29.03. Altimmune reported pricing of a public offering of $115 million of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) rose 16.1% to close at $27.88 after the company announced a licensing collaboration and royalty monetization deals with RTW Investments related to CK-3773274, a cardiac myosin inhibitor.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 13.4% to close at $5.08.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 13.4% to close at $29.13. Nabors will release Q2 earnings after the closing bell on July 28, 2020.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) surged 12.4% to close at $4.36.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) gained 12.2% to close at $5.90.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) shares rose 11.4% to close at $9.08. BTIG maintained NextCure with a Buy and lowered the price target from $61 to $27. NextCure shares fell 54% on Monday after the company said it would not advance its non-small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer studies.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares gained 11.1% to close at $10.95 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND application for CYAD-211, its first shRNA-based, non-gene edited allogeneic CAR T therapy.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 10.4% to close at $6.04 after declining 6% on Monday.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) gained 9.5% to close at $12.55 after Credit Suisse upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $13 to $15.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) gained 7.1% to close at $3.75 after the company announced results for its COVID-19 triage test have been submitted for peer review.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares dipped 47.3% to close at $13.98 on Tuesday after the company filed a prospectus supplement related to a common stock offering of up to $150 million. Equillium shares jumped more than 730% on Monday after the company announced its clinical trial showed Itolizumab reduced mortality in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares fell 28.9% to close at $17.59. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares jumped 69% on Monday on continued momentum after the company announced its AR+AI Vision will drive a new wave of 5G applications.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) fell 24.4% to close at $1.09. Dolphin Entertainment said as of March 31, it had working capital deficit of $10.7 million and therefore does not have adequate capital to fund obligations. Dolphin Entertainment shares gained over 15% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: OSMT) fell 20.3% to close at $6.16 after the company announced a public offering of 5 million shares at $6.55 per share.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) dropped 18.4% to close at $2.84.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 15.7% to close at $6.91.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares dropped 13.7% to close at $3.21.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) dipped 13.4% to close at $2.84.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 12.2% to close at $5.52. After the closing bell, Virnetx received PTAB decisions. The company said 'We intend to consider all available options to rectify PTAB's decisions.'
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 11.9% to close at $4.65.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 11.8% to close at $6.33.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dropped 11.7% to close at $5.38.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) tumbled 11.6% to close at $17.53. BlueCity priced its IPO at $16 per ADS last week.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 11.5% to close at $1.00. Iterum Therapeutics announced the record date for its planned rights offering.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares declined 11.3% to close at $1.80 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares fell 10.3% to close at $3.64.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.63. On Monday, Leaf Group’s subsidiary Society6 reported that gross transaction value growth during July 4 sale rose 150% on average year over year.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dipped 7.7% to close at $2.99.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 5.7% to close at $1.32. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 24% on Monday after the company announced third-party testing results showing that its Avenova formulation kills SARS-CoV-2.
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) dropped 4.6% to close at $24.25 after the bank reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced it intends to cut Q3 dividend.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets