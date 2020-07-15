Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Empire State manufacturing index for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index is expected to increase to 8.9 in July, versus a previous reading of -0.2.
- Data on import and export prices for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are projected to rise 0.5% in June, while export prices are likely to gain 0.8%.
- Data on industrial production for June will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production to increase 4.4% in June, following a 1.4% rise in May.
- The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
